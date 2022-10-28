Polk Street closure

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Illinois Medical District has informed us that Tuesday, Nov. 1, Polk Street will be closed between Ashland and Marshfield avenues to accommodate a crane lift at the Union Health Service medical facility on the north side of Polk Street.

Work will begin at 7 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m. Pedestrian access will be allowed on the north side of Polk Street only.

Please use caution when traveling through this area.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu