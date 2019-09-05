Possible Chickenpox Exposures

Dear Campus Community,

A UIC student was recently diagnosed with chickenpox, or varicella. We believe there is a very limited number of individuals on the campus that may have been exposed and who are not immune. Only those people who were in direct close contact with the student are at risk and only if they have not been vaccinated or if they have not previously had chickenpox. Most adults in the U.S. are immune to chickenpox, but out of an abundance of caution we have been in contact with the Chicago Department of Public Health for guidance.

It is possible that you may have been exposed if you were in any of the identified locations during the exposure times:

Academic and Residential Complex, lecture center room 242, between 9:30-10:45 a.m. Aug. 28 and between 4-4:50 p.m. Aug. 29

Addams Hall, room 310, between 12-12:50 p.m. Aug. 29

Lecture Center Building A, room A001, between 2-3:15 p.m. Aug. 29

Lecture Center Building B, room B101, between 5-6:15 p.m. Aug. 29

Lincoln Hall, room 206, between 8-9:15 a.m. Aug. 28

Residents of the Academic and Residential Complex between Aug. 28-29

If you are a student and have a weakened immune system, are pregnant, or if you are not immune to chickenpox, and you were in the exposure locations during the potential exposure times listed above, you should contact your health care provider or the UI Health Family Medicine Center at 312-996-2901 promptly for discussion of options for preventive treatment.

Other individuals who think they may have been exposed at the places and times listed above should look out for symptoms of chickenpox from September 7-19, 2019, given the incubation period. If you develop symptoms of active chickenpox, students should contact their health care provider or the UI Health Family Medicine Center at 312-996-2901.

If are an employee and believe you were exposed, and are unsure of your immunity, or are concerned about symptoms of active chickenpox, please contact University Health Service at 312-996-7420 for guidance.

More information on chickenpox can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

Sincerely,

Robert Barish, MD

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs