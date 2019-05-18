Possible Measles Exposures at UIC

Dear Campus Community,

The University of Illinois at Chicago was notified by the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) that a recent visitor to campus has a confirmed measles infection. The University is one of several locations throughout Chicago that the person visited. There is no ongoing risk to individuals on campus. The University is working closely with the Chicago Department of Public Health to identify any faculty, staff or students who may have come in direct contact with the visitor at the following locations:

Maria Robinson Hall between 10 a.m. May 16 and 10 a.m. May 17

UIC Shuttle bus from Marie-Robinson Hall to Student Center East between 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. May 17

Student Center East between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. May 17

Those known to be exposed are being contacted directly by Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) and UIC staff. Individuals who think they have been exposed should check with their health care provider about protection through prior vaccination.

For more information about measles, contact your health care provider, or visit the CDPH website at https://www.cityofchicago.org/measles. Individuals who think they may have been exposed should check their immunization records and contact their healthcare provider to see if they need immunizations.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs