Power down during break

Dear campus community,

Please take a moment to turn off lights and unplug or turn off power strips for computers, monitors, printers, space heaters, fans and other electronics before leaving your offices and classrooms for the Thanksgiving and winter breaks. When left plugged in this equipment needlessly consumes energy affecting UIC’s commitment to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, certain devices left plugged in may pose a fire hazard. If you are unsure whether certain devices can be unplugged, please consult with departmental IT staff.

We appreciate your effort to reduce energy waste and enhance safety on campus.

Sincerely,

Michael Landek

Interim Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services