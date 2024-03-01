Primary voting at UIC available March 4-19

Dear students, faculty, and staff,

As head of Chicago’s largest – and only public – research university, I am excited to share that voting for the 2024 presidential primary election will begin at UIC on Monday, March 4, and run through Election Day on Tuesday, March 19. The polling place is in Room 613 in the Tower at the north end of Student Center East. It will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Anyone who permanently lives in the city of Chicago can vote on campus. For those who live outside the city, see the voter resources provided below.

UIC continues to lead the way in promoting civic engagement and expanding opportunities for voter participation. Please get involved any way you can – by voting, serving as an election judge, attending a debate-watch or ballot party, or learning about issues and candidates. You can find more information on the Student Leadership and Civic Engagement website. For questions, contact the UIC Office of Government Relations and Advocacy at govt@uic.edu.

Go Flames – and go vote!

Marie Lynn Miranda

Chancellor

Register to vote: If you haven’t yet registered to vote or you need to update your registration because you recently moved, you can do either at uic.turbovote.org. Visit the non-partisan Campus Vote Project for information about voting for all 50 states.

Serve as an election judge: Under Illinois state law, students are encouraged to apply to serve as judges of election. Election judges are paid and manage the precinct polling place and assist voters. You can find more information at the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners website. If you live outside the city of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on serving as an election judge in your jurisdiction.

Vote by mail: Chicago residents can use Vote by Mail to register to vote, check their registration, find their polling place, change their address, change their name, or apply to vote by mail. March 14 is the deadline to apply to vote by mail. If you live outside the city of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on voting by mail in your jurisdiction.

Get text and email reminders: If you have already registered to vote, you can sign up for text and email reminders at uic.turbovote.org. Stay up to date with early voting/Election Day reminders and notifications about polling places.

Government resources:

Chicago Board of Election Commissioners

Cook County Clerk’s Office (for voting in suburban Cook County)

DuPage County Clerk’s Office

Lake County Clerk’s Office

Kane County Clerk’s Office

McHenry County Clerk’s Office

Will County Clerk’s Office

Illinois State Board of Elections

Non-partisan resources on candidates:

Ballot Ready

League of Women Voters

Vote Smart

Vote for Judges

For more information, contact Michael Crumbock at crumbock@uic.edu.