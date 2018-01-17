The University of Illinois at Chicago reaffirms its commitment to providing a safe environment for minors who are participating in UIC programs both on and off campus. The University of Illinois Protection of Minors policy outlines requirements members of the university community must take in order to provide a safe environment. This includes requirements for UIC personnel, UIC volunteers, and UIC contractors.

The University developed the Protection of Minors policy and procedures to ensure that safeguards are in place to protect minor children. In order to comply with the provisions of this policy, the campus created the Protection of Minors procedures. Please note that the procedures have been revised. You will be required to submit the names of individuals, including UIC personnel, volunteers and contractors who will be working with minors so that the completion of criminal background checks can be verified. Departments should also keep copies of background check results to serve as evidence that a clearance was received within the past two years.

Individuals working with or responsible for minors are expected to comply with the policy and submit the appropriate documentation in a timely manner.

We encourage everyone to review the policy and procedures, which can be found on the UIC HR website: https://www.hr.uic.edu/protection_of_minors/

If you have any questions, please contact UIC’s Protection of Minors Coordinator, Joanna Wolek, uicpom@uic.edu

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

