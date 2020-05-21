The University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) reaffirms its commitment to providing a safe environment for minors who are participating in UIC programs both on and off campus as well as virtual programs. The University of Illinois Protection of Minors policy outlines requirements that members of the university community (UIC personnel, UIC volunteers, and UIC contractors) must take in order to provide a safe environment.

As reflected in our University’s procedures, units shall not allow any adult person who is responsible for the supervision of minors, or whose duties would require close contact with minors (who are not enrolled or accepted for enrollment at the University), to participate in a University program or activity designed to include minors without verifying that the person has undergone a criminal background check and a sex offender registry check within the past two years. Please review the Procedures for additional information about this requirement.

UIC also requires that units planning or conducting programs or activities designed to include minors who are not enrolled at the University report such activities to the UIC Protection of Minors Office on the Protection of Minors Event form.

Individuals working with or responsible for minors are expected to comply with the policy and submit the appropriate documentation in a timely manner.

As we begin the summer sessions, we want to offer you a tool to ensure that anyone associated with programs for minors is aware of the policy and requirements. We encourage everyone to view the 5-minute video entitled Protecting Minors on Campus: https://hr.uic.edu/employees/protection-of-minors/

If you have any questions, please contact UIC’s Protection of Minors Coordinator, Joanna Wolek, at uicpom@uic.edu, or visit the Protection of Minors web page: https://hr.uic.edu/employees/protection-of-minors/

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

