Provost’s Monthly Office Hours

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students,

I will be holding my first office hours of the semester on Wednesday, September 11from 11:00 a.m.– 12:00 p.m.in my office, room 2832 University Hall. Faculty, student, or staff members are welcome to drop in during the 60-minute period to discuss whatever is on their mind. The schedule for the remainder of the semester is as follows:

Monday, October 14 – 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, November 21 – 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Monday, December 16 – 2:30-3:30 p.m.

All office hours will take place in my office, room 2832 University Hall, unless otherwise noted. Please refer to UIC Today’s monthly announcement or check my website for updates to this schedule throughout the year.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu