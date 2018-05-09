Provost’s Monthly Office Hours – New Location

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students,

I will be holding office hours on Tuesday, May 15 from 3-4 p.m. in my temporary office located on the second floor of 1309 S. Halsted St. Faculty, student, or staff members are welcome to drop in during the 60-minute period to discuss whatever is on their mind. The schedule for summer is as follows:

Wednesday, June 20 from 9-10 a.m.

Tuesday, July 17 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 16 from 3-4 p.m.

The dates and times are also posted on my website, http://provost.uic.edu/provost-office-hours/.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu