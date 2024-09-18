Public comment period now open for Climate Commitment Action Plan 2024

Dear students, faculty and staff,

We are pleased to announce that the draft Climate Commitment Action Plan 2024 has been posted for a three-week public comment period. Please take time to read the plan and provide your feedback.

The draft plan is the culmination of nearly a year of work by UIC staff, consultants, campus stakeholders and individuals with a strong interest in sustainability. As a result of that work, the plan provides a comprehensive framework that both informs the university’s efforts to address climate change and advances its five climate commitments.

UIC has been a leader in higher education climate action for the past 15 years. The Climate Commitment Action Plan 2024 not only extends that leadership but includes tangible steps the university can take over the next five years to move closer to its goal of becoming a carbon-neutral, zero-waste, net-zero-water and biodiverse university that provides transformative scholarship opportunities for its students.

We are grateful to everyone who participated in the development of the draft plan. We hope the entire campus community will make time to read it and provide additional input and feedback before the public comment period ends on Oct. 5.

Best,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Andy Mitchell

Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of Sustainability

