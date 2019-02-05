Public Presentation for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts Dean Finalist

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

We are pleased to announce the first of three finalists for Dean of the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts, Dr. Anthony Burke. Dr. Burke will be on campus on Wednesday and Thursday of this week and will offer a public presentation to members of the UIC community at the Architecture & Design Studios (845 W. Harrison), Room 1300 on February 6, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. We encourage you to attend this public presentation, meet him and provide feedback.

More information about Dr. Burke, including a biography, is posted here: http://adminsearches.uic.edu/deancada/finalists.

Questions can be directed to the search coordinator, Faizan Abid, fabid2@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

