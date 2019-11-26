Public Presentations for the Executive Director of the Center for Teaching Excellence Finalists

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

We are pleased to announce public presentations for four finalists for the position of Executive Director of the new UIC Center for Teaching Excellence. Finalist names and details will be released a few days before the visits begin. The Executive Director will be responsible for starting up and leading the new Center, which will support all members of the UIC community who have a teaching role, including faculty and teaching assistants at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels. The Executive Director will hire and then lead a full-time staff to build a highly interactive Center that utilizes the expertise already at UIC in the areas of assessment, diversity, instructional technology, etc. to support teaching and increase student success. More information about the planning for this new Center can be found here.

Each finalist will do a public presentation about their vision for the new Center. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend as we build this new Center at UIC. The presentations will all be held at the Innovation Center (1240 W. Harrison St.), at the dates and times indicated below.

Finalist 1

Public Presentation: Monday 12/9, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Finalist 2

Public Presentation: Tuesday 12/10, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Finalist 3

Public Presentation: Wednesday 12/11, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Finalist 4

Public Presentation: Thursday 12/12, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

I strongly encourage you to attend these public presentations, meet the finalists and provide feedback. More information about each finalist can be found at: https://adminsearches.uic.edu/edcte/

Questions can be directed to Kelcie O’Shea, kgauen3@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu