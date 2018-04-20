Public Safety Update

UIC Students, Faculty and Staff,

The UIC Police Department has arrested two subjects in connection with a series of burglaries and thefts from the UIC Physical Education Building. During the past six months, UIC Police received several reports in which unknown offenders, on separate occasions, entered the building and removed valuable items including jewelry, electronics, clothing, and recording equipment.

In each incident, surveillance footage captured the same suspects inside the building during the time of the reported thefts. In the course of the investigation, the suspects were positively identified as the offenders wanted in connection with these crimes. The UIC Police Department has recovered most of the stolen items. The suspects, who are not affiliated with UIC, are each charged with four counts of felony burglary. A third offender remains at large and is wanted for questioning.

As we approach the final weeks of the semester and the weather is increasingly getting warmer, I would like to remind you of some basic safety tips.

Make sure doors are secure when leaving buildings after hours and do not leave doors propped open.

Immediately report any door that is not secure to the police.

Report suspicious people and activity immediately.

Unplug your ears. Take headphones off or have the volume turned down so you know what is happening around you.

Utilize the campus or city transportation system while out late at night.

If you choose to be out late, please don’t walk alone.

I would like to thank everyone who assisted with the investigation. It takes a team effort to keep our campus and community safe.

UIC Police are available 24/7 to answer questions. Please contact us immediately if you see any suspicious activity or if you have been a victim of a crime.

Chief Kevin Booker

UIC Police

For more information, please contact:

UIC Police

UICPolice@uic.edu