Public Safety Update

Dear Campus Community,

Chicago Police arrested an offender in connection with the reported criminal sexual abuse of a female student that occurred at a subway station, 309 S. State St., on April 21. The campus was notified of the incident through a Public Safety Advisory. The offender was identified by the victim and subsequently charged with battery.

To contact the UIC Police, call 312-355-5555 for emergencies or 312-996-2830 for non-emergencies.

Chief Booker

UIC Police