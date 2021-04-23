Public Safety Update
Dear Campus Community,
Chicago Police arrested an offender in connection with the reported criminal sexual abuse of a female student that occurred at a subway station, 309 S. State St., on April 21. The campus was notified of the incident through a Public Safety Advisory. The offender was identified by the victim and subsequently charged with battery.
To contact the UIC Police, call 312-355-5555 for emergencies or 312-996-2830 for non-emergencies.
Chief Booker
UIC Police
