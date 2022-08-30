Quad construction updates

As east campus quad renovations continue, the construction area will remain fenced off to ensure safety by restricting pedestrian access until the project is completed in November. Updates about changes in the fencing and construction status will be provided as they occur.

Beginning Aug. 22, any noisy construction work will take place in the evening or on weekends to avoid interfering with classes. Work taking place during daytime hours will not impact classroom instruction.

“We sincerely appreciate the cooperation of the campus community for bearing with us as we work through the unforeseen circumstances that have caused quad construction delays,” said John Coronado, vice chancellor for administrative services. “We remain committed to completing this project as quickly as possible.”

The perimeter walkways surrounding the Lecture Center classroom buildings should be used to access the Lecture Center classrooms, Latino Cultural Center and adjacent buildings such as Student Center East, Daley Library, Lincoln Hall and Taft Hall.

Due to the fencing, east-west access across the quad will be blocked. The walkways between Lecture Centers A and F and Lecture Centers C and D are only for entry to the buildings. The following information describes entry and exit access to the six Lecture Center buildings:

Lecture Center A – The classrooms in Lecture Center A can be accessed from the north, west and south doors; the south doors, which are across from Lecture Center F, have a power-assisted opener. The east entrance will not be in use.

Lecture Center B – The classroom in Lecture Center B can be accessed from the west doors. A fenced walkway accessible from the west side of Lecture Center B will provide access to the classroom, elevator and women's restroom; the doors to the classroom and the elevator/women's restroom have power-assisted openers. Entrances on the east side of Lecture Center B will provide access to the first floor of the Latino Cultural Center and the women's restroom.

Lecture Center C – The classrooms in Lecture Center C can be accessed from the north, south, east and west doors. The north, south and east entrances have power-assisted openers.

Lecture Center D – The classrooms in Lecture Center D can be accessed from the north, east, south and west doors. The north entrance, which faces Lecture Center C, has a power-assisted opener.

Lecture Center E – There will be access to the classroom on the east side of Lecture Center E; the doors to the classroom have a power-assisted opener. There will be no access to the elevator in Lecture Center E.

Lecture Center F – The classrooms in Lecture Center F can be accessed from the north, south, east and west doors. The north doors, which are across from Lecture Center A, have a power-assisted opener.

A downloadable site map has been created to facilitate access to the Lecture Centers.

A downloadable site map has been created to facilitate access to the Lecture Centers.

Along with the quad renovations, the university is nearing the completion of a major upgrade to the Lecture Center E restroom. The facility was previously a men’s restroom and will be upgraded to serve all genders with 33 bathroom stalls, including three which are ADA accessible.

The restroom renovation also includes the creation of a private lactation room and a baby changing station, both of which will be fully accessible, and water bottle filling stations.

The restroom construction project is expected to be completed by mid-September.