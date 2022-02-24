Recent and forthcoming books by UIC faculty

The breadth and depth of UIC faculty research and expertise is regularly demonstrated in the thought-provoking books they produce. In this compilation, read what people are saying about some recent and forthcoming publications written by UIC-based scholars:

“Dangerous Medicine: The Story behind Human Experiments with Hepatitis” by Sydney Halpern, UIC professor emerita of sociology

“Sydney Halpern has written a compelling, if an unsettling, history of hepatitis research during World War II and the Cold War. It will become a must-read for anyone interested in bioethics and medical history.” — Susan E. Lederer, author of “Subjected to Science and Flesh and Blood”

“Citizens, Immigrants, and the Stateless: A Japanese American Diaspora in the Pacific” by Michael Jin, UIC assistant professor of history and global Asian studies

“For far too long, Nisei with life experiences in Japan have been written out of Japanese American history. Michael R. Jin rescues them from the historical oblivion perpetuated by the nationalist narrative of singular loyalty. Based on in-depth bilingual research, ‘Citizens, Immigrants, and the Stateless’ gives much-deserved complexities to the experiences of forgotten Nisei beyond the label of ‘disloyal’ or helpless victims. A transnational history at its best!” — Eiichiro Azuma, author of “In Search of Our Frontier: Japanese America and Settler Colonialism in the Construction of Japan’s Borderless Empire”

“Race Unequals: Overseer Contracts, White Masculinities, and the Formation of Managerial Identity in the Plantation Economy,” by Teri McMurtry-Chubb, UIC professor of law and associate dean for research and faculty development

“Meticulously researched and gracefully written, ‘Race Unequals’ is an important chapter in the history of management. It moves tellingly from plantations to legislatures, to courtrooms in the antebellum South. Vivid accounts of litigation — especially over planter regulation of overseers’ abuse of slaves and concerning what now would be called ‘wage theft’ — animate this intelligent examination of intraracial class conflicts among whites, their gendered dimensions, and their impacts on the lives of the enslaved.” — David Roediger, University of Kansas

“Explorers of Deep Time: Paleontologists and the History of Life,” by Roy Plotnick, UIC professor emeritus of earth and environmental sciences

“Plotnick has gone above and beyond to highlight as many of paleontology’s contributors as possible, demonstrating that it is an increasingly inclusive, diverse field of study. ‘Explorers of Deep Time’ is an invaluable tool for the budding scientist and a beautiful homage to the breadth and depth of this discipline.” — Emily Graslie, host of “Prehistoric Road Trip” on PBS

“Abolition. Feminism. Now.” co-authored by Beth Richie, UIC professor and head of criminology, law and justice and professor of Black studies

“In ‘Abolition. Feminism. Now.,’ Angela Y. Davis, Gina Dent, Erica R. Meiners, and Beth E. Richie — four visionaries whose longstanding abolitionist work is inseparable from their feminist principles — brilliantly show how abolition feminism has always offered the radical tools we need for revolutionary change. Feminist approaches to the carceral regime reveal the connections between state violence and intimate violence, between prisons and family policing, and between local and global organizing. By illuminating the genealogy of anti-carceral feminism and its vital struggles against all carceral systems, the authors compel us to see the urgent necessity of abolition feminism now.” — Dorothy Roberts, author, “Torn Apart: How the Child Welfare System Destroys Black Families — and How Abolition Can Build A Safer World”

“Democracy’s Rebirth: The View from Chicago,” by Dick Simpson, UIC professor of political science

“His proposals represent nothing short of the rebirth of our democracy on both a local level and the national level —values that I have personally fought for in my mayoral campaign and administration. ‘Democracy’s Rebirth: The View from Chicago’ helps illuminate both our past and our way forward toward a government and society that are more fair, equitable, and effective for all its residents, and a successful future that we can all equally engage and benefit from.” — Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, from the book’s foreword

“Familial Fitness: Disability, Adoption, and Family in Modern America” by Sandra Sufian, UIC associate professor of health humanities and history in the College of Medicine’s department of medical education; associate professor of disability studies in the College of Applied Health Sciences’ department of disability and human development; and affiliated faculty member in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences’ department of history

“With nuance and razor-sharp analysis, Sufian combines work in adoption studies and disability studies to offer a searching, critical, careful history lesson. Each chapter is rigorously researched and argued; each encapsulates its time period in unexpected ways. This book is a necessity and a major achievement.” — Susan Schweik, University of California, Berkeley