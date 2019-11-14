Reception, endowment to honor UIC political scientist, former Chicago alderman

Dick Simpson, UIC professor of political science. Photo: Kristina Sherk

The University of Illinois at Chicago’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will recognize Dick Simpson, UIC professor of political science and former Chicago alderman, for his distinguished academic career and public service in government. The occasion also marks the launch of an endowment established by Simpson to support annual lectures or research related to the “Future of Chicago.”

WHERE:

Union League Club of Chicago

65 E. Jackson Blvd.



WHEN:

Tuesday, Nov. 19

6 – 8 p.m.

DETAILS:

For more than five decades, Dick Simpson has led a distinguished and influential career that uniquely combines higher education and local government.

Since 1967, Simpson has taught at UIC where he has received four of the highest awards for teaching including the UIC Silver Circle Award and the Teaching Recognition Program Award. He has also been a principal researcher on important studies that have led to reform efforts in many units of government.

Simpson, who served as Chicago’s 44th ward Alderman from 1971-1979, is an authority on political corruption as well as on elections, legislators’ voting patterns, local government, budgeting, and neighborhood empowerment. He is also a frequent contributor to media coverage of city and state politics.

He is author or co-author of more than 20 books on political action, ethics, and politics. His most recent book is a 2017 memoir, “The Good Fight: Life Lessons from a Chicago Progressive.”

Since 1976, Simpson has moderated the annual “Future of Chicago” lecture series, which brings civic leaders to UIC to examine issues with students and the community. An endowment to support annual lectures or research examining the city’s future has been established by Simpson for the benefit of the UIC department of political science.

To make a gift for the UIC Dick W. Simpson Political Science Fund for the Future of Chicago, visit https://give.las.uic.edu/units/las/ or call Linda Macias at 312-413-3281.

The Nov. 19 reception is by invitation only. Media interested in covering the event should contact Brian Flood at bflood@uic.edu.