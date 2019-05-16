Recognition of Foreign Influence in University Research

Dear Colleagues,

The topic of foreign influence in federally sponsored research, including confidential peer review, has been given significant attention by multiple government agencies, including the Department of Defense (National Defense Authorization Act) and the National Institutes of Health (Letter from NIH Director Francis Collins). The term foreign influence relates to economic and political espionage, and the protection of the intellectual property and scholarship of U.S. researchers from exploitation by “foreign governments and external entities.” It is not a catchall phrase to describe U.S. researchers who are not native to this country, an attempt to circumscribe international scholarship or limit collegial relationships with international colleagues.

UIC remains dedicated to cultivating and strengthening research collaborations with foreign sponsors that benefit our faculty, students and research objectives. Our goals are to ensure a focus on research and scholarship, strengthen international collaborations, and pursue new opportunities with a clear understanding of how to safeguard university resources and intellectual property. We ask that you disclose all external financial interests, affiliations and activities, and follow federal and university export control regulations. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Patricia Pfister, Export Controls Compliance Officer (uicexport@uic.edu), in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research.

Please review the FAQ link to ensure that your international relationships and interests are managed with these responsibilities in mind.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden

Vice Chancellor for Research

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

TJ Augustine

Vice Chancellor for Innovation

For more information, please contact:

Patricia Pfister

pfister@uic.edu