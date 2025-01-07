Recreation department changes name to include ‘wellbeing’

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

UIC Campus Recreation is excited to announce its official name change to Recreation and Wellbeing. This meaningful change reflects our commitment to aligning our identity with our purpose: enhancing the wellbeing of the UIC community to support student success.

Names matter — they represent who we are and what we do. For some time, we have envisioned a name that underscores our dedication to fostering a welcoming community focused on physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. By intentionally becoming Recreation and Wellbeing, we emphasize that we are more than just a facility; we are a hub for holistic health and personal growth.

The new name strengthens our alignment with the Office of Health and Wellbeing partners, including the Counseling Center, Wellness Center and Public Health Initiatives. Together, these collaborations support UIC’s goal of being a health-promoting campus committed to advancing the wellbeing and success of every student. This collective approach provides integrated support for the UIC community, fostering holistic development and contributing to an environment where everyone can thrive.

To further support holistic wellbeing, we are integrating crisis counselors and case managers within Recreation and Wellbeing at the Sport & Fitness Center, providing accessible care and support for students. The Counseling Center’s Community Engagement and Outreach Team is expanding, further strengthening its ability to support students’ mental health. More information about these services will be provided when they are implemented and in place.

The name change is a significant milestone for the department. It highlights Recreation and Wellbeing’s evolution and our ongoing commitment to being a community that promotes active lifestyles and enhances overall wellbeing in meaningful ways. Recreation and Wellbeing represents our dedication to empowering students to achieve their goals and lead healthier, more balanced lives that contribute to their academic success.

The transition reflects the Recreation and Wellbeing’s vision for the future — a future where wellbeing is a cornerstone of the UIC experience. As we move forward under this new name, Recreation and Wellbeing remains committed to creating innovative programs, fostering inclusive spaces and providing resources that support the success of UIC students and the broader campus community.

