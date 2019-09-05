Register for Fall 2019 16-week classes by Friday, September 6, 2019

Dear UIC Students and Staff:

The school year is in full swing and I write to remind you that the second week of classes, this Friday, September 6, 2019, is the final day to make online adjustments to schedules via my.UIC.edu. Students not yet registered for Fall 2019, should do so by Friday, September 6, 2019, using the my.UIC.edu portal found at https://my.uic.edu/uPortal/f/welcome/normal/render.uP.

A number of resources related to registration can be found at https://registrar.uic.edu/registration/. Staff at the Registration Help Line can answer questions at 312-996-8600 during business hours.

Best wishes for a successful start of the semester from the Office of the Registrar.

