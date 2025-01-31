Register for February professional development webinars

UIC Human Resource Organizational Development provides professional development opportunities through online instructor-led courses.

Register to attend webinars and virtual workshops facilitated by UIC Human Resources (free for UIC employees unless specified). For more information, please see course descriptions below or visit the UIC Human Resources website and the HR Training Calendar.

You can find additional information in the drop-down menus under Employees and HR Staff & Managers on the UIC Human Resources website.

Webinars

These courses are suggested for all UIC staff and faculty.

Tame Your Inbox: Tips for Managing Outlook Emails Efficiently Part I: Register for 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4

Tame Your Inbox: Tips for Managing Outlook Emails Efficiently Part II: Register for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5

Tame Your Inbox: Tips for Managing Outlook Emails Efficiently Part III: Register for 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6

Building Efficiency Through Systems Theory: Register for 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6

From Goals to Accomplishment: Turning Ambition into Action: Register for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11

Organizational Citizenship Behavior and Employee Well-being: Striking a Balance: Register for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11

*NEW* Overcoming Procrastination: How to Take Action and Stay Motivated: Register for Wednesday, 2 p.m. Feb. 12

Psychological Factors Behind Counterproductive Workplace Behaviors: Register for 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13

*NEW* Work-Life Balance: Achieving Productivity Without Sacrificing Your Well-Being: Register for 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13

Creating Personalized Career Development Plans: Register for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18

Introduction to Emotional Intelligence: Register for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19

Developing Cross-Functional Skills for Career Success: Register for 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20

Emotional Intelligence: Developing Empathy: Register for 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20

Emotional Intelligence: Developing Happiness: Register for 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21

Emotional Intelligence: Developing Mindfulness: Register for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25

Mastering Soft Skills for Career Success: Register for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25

Emotional Intelligence: Developing Resilience: Register for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26

*NEW* Mental Fitness for Performance: Register for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26

Emotional Intelligence: Managing Conflict: Register for 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27

How to Foster OCBs in Virtual or Remote Teams: Register for 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27

Below are webinars suggested for UIC administrators, supervisors and human resource representatives.

Introduction to Coaching for Performance: Register for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4

Humanistic Coaching – Supporting the Whole Person: Register for 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7

The Co-Active Coaching Model in Action: Register for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12

*NEW* Adaptive Coaching: Enhancing Development and Performance: Register for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19

Online Leadership Essentials:

Leadership Essentials Virtual Workshop: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, April 29 and 30, May 5, 6, 13 and 14

Leadership Essentials Virtual Workshop: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, June 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19

Classroom Leadership Essentials:

Leadership Essentials Classroom Workshop: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, April 2, 3, 9 and 10

Visit the UIC Human Resources website for human capital-related information, resources and tools. Learning opportunities and registration are on the HR Training Calendar. Questions may be directed to mycareeruic@uillinois.edu.

Course descriptions

Adaptive Coaching: Enhancing Development and Performance:

In this 60-minute webinar, we’ll explore the transformative principles of adaptive coaching, drawing from the groundbreaking work of Terry R. Bacon. Discover how tailoring coaching strategies to individual needs, motivations and behavioral styles can unlock potential and drive performance. Learn actionable techniques for building trust, enhancing communication and fostering accountability in coaching relationships. Whether you are a manager, human resources professional or executive coach, this session will provide practical insights and tools to navigate coaching challenges and measure your impact effectively. Join us to elevate your coaching practice and empower those you lead.

Building Efficiency Through Systems Theory:

In this 45-minute session, we will delve into the principles of systems thinking and how they can be applied to enhance your task efficiency. Participants will learn to recognize patterns in their workflows using tools like the Kanban board, allowing them to break down tasks, streamline processes and improve overall productivity. Through practical examples and real-world scenarios, attendees will gain a basic understanding of systems theory and its relevance to their roles. This webinar is designed to be accessible to all, regardless of prior knowledge, providing actionable insights that can be immediately implemented to make a positive impact on task management and efficiency.

Creating Personalized Career Development Plans:

In this 45-minute webinar, participants will learn how to create individualized career development plans that align personal growth with organizational goals. This session will guide employees through assessing their current skills, identifying gaps and setting both short-term and long-term career objectives. Attendees will also explore how to map internal opportunities for advancement and development within the organization. The importance of regular check-ins and adjustments to the career plan will be highlighted, ensuring ongoing progress and adaptability in a dynamic work environment.

Developing Cross-Functional Skills for Career Success:

This 60-minute webinar is designed to empower employees with the tools and strategies to broaden their expertise across various functions within the organization. Participants will explore how identifying and acquiring key skills from other departments can enhance their overall performance and career trajectory. The session will emphasize the value of cross-departmental collaboration and project involvement as practical avenues for skill expansion. Additionally, attendees will learn how cross-functional knowledge not only increases their versatility but also boosts their potential for internal promotions. Finally, the webinar will highlight training opportunities and resources that enable employees to step beyond their primary roles and develop a well-rounded professional skill set.

Emotional Intelligence: Developing Empathy:

Empathy is credited as a factor in improved relationships. While it is easy to say, “Just put yourself into someone else’s shoes,” the reality is that understanding the motivations and emotions of others often proves elusive. This 45-minute webinar helps to define empathy, why it is important, how to get past the challenges you have to be empathetic and what you can do to develop your skills.

Emotional Intelligence: Developing Happiness:

Unlock the power of emotional intelligence to cultivate lasting happiness and personal well-being. In this 45-minute webinar, we will explore the connection between emotional intelligence and happiness, offering practical tools to help you develop self-awareness, emotional resilience and positive relationships. Whether you are looking to enhance your emotional well-being or improve workplace dynamics, this course provides actionable insights and exercises to create meaningful change. Join us on this journey to develop happiness and thrive with emotional intelligence.

Emotional Intelligence: Developing Mindfulness:

Elevate your emotional intelligence by cultivating mindfulness in your daily life. In this 45-minute insightful webinar, we will blend the principles of emotional intelligence with mindfulness practices to help you manage stress, improve focus and enhance emotional well-being. Whether you are new to mindfulness or seeking to deepen your practice, this course offers actionable strategies to strengthen your emotional intelligence and improve your overall quality of life.

Emotional Intelligence: Developing Resilience:

Strengthen your ability to adapt and thrive in the face of challenges by harnessing the power of emotional intelligence. This empowering webinar focuses on building resilience through self-awareness, emotional regulation and a growth mindset. This 45-minute webinar provides practical tools to help you bounce back from adversity, stay emotionally balanced and enhance your personal and professional well-being. Join us to develop the resilience you need to face life’s challenges with strength and emotional intelligence.

Emotional Intelligence: Managing Conflict:

Turn conflict into an opportunity for growth and understanding by leveraging the principles of emotional intelligence. This practical and insightful 45-minute webinar equips you with the tools to navigate and resolve conflicts effectively while maintaining positive relationships. Whether in personal or professional settings, this course empowers you to approach conflict with confidence, clarity and emotional intelligence. Join us to transform conflict into collaboration and strengthen your ability to maintain harmonious relationships.

From Goals to Accomplishment: Turning Ambition into Action:

Setting goals is only the beginning; turning them into accomplishments requires strategy, focus and action. In this 60-minute webinar, we will explore how to bridge the gap between setting meaningful goals and successfully achieving them. Learn how to break down big dreams into manageable steps, stay motivated and track your progress for sustained success. Join us to learn how to make your goals work for you and turn your dreams into real-world successes.

How to Foster OCBs in Virtual or Remote Teams:

This 60-minute webinar on fostering organizational citizenship behaviors in virtual teams is essential for building a cohesive and engaged workforce. This webinar explores strategies to address the unique challenges and opportunities of promoting organizational citizenship behaviors in remote settings. Participants will learn how to encourage collaboration, communication and mutual support among dispersed team members, leveraging tools and technologies that enhance engagement and teamwork. Drawing on best practices from successful remote and hybrid organizations, this session provides actionable insights to help you cultivate a positive and high-performing virtual team culture.

Humanistic Coaching — Supporting the Whole Person:

In this 45-minute webinar, supervisors and managers will discover how to apply the co-active coaching model to enhance performance management within their teams. We will delve into the core elements of the model — balance, fulfillment and process — and explore how these concepts can help strengthen leadership practices. Participants will learn effective techniques for fostering deeper connections through active listening, tools for promoting awareness and self-responsibility and the power of asking impactful questions to unlock the potential of their team members. This session offers practical insights for elevating your coaching approach and driving team success.

Introduction to Coaching for Performance:

In this 45-minute webinar, discover the foundational concepts of coaching for performance in a concise and impactful session. Learn how coaching philosophies can unlock potential, drive performance and enhance organizational culture. This session will explore what coaching for performance is; the core principles of co-active, humanistic and adaptive coaching; and the distinctions between coaching, mentoring and managing. Additionally, participants will gain insights into how coaching can create a positive impact on organizational culture, fostering growth and sustainable success. Join us to gain actionable insights and start leveraging coaching to achieve lasting results.

Introduction to Emotional Intelligence:

This introductory course on emotional intelligence provides a foundational understanding of the skills necessary to recognize, understand and manage emotions effectively in yourself and others. Over the course of 45 minutes, learners will explore the core components of emotional intelligence, including self-awareness, self-regulation, empathy and social skills. Through engaging content and practical examples, you will learn how to apply emotional intelligence in both personal and professional settings to enhance communication, improve relationships and foster a positive work environment.

Leadership Essentials Classroom Workshop:

This classroom workshop held over four morning classroom sessions is highly recommended for anyone in a supervisory, management or human resource role at UIC. The discussion and learning provide participants with the information required to function in their leadership role more effectively. Topics include the introduction of key human resources policies and procedures at UIC, performance management tools and supervisor competency development. Each participant receives a pre-session work style assessment, facilitated discussions about managing work teams at UIC, information about the application of key human resource policies and procedures in an electronic participant guide and post-session management tools.

Attendance on all days is required to complete the workshop. Registration for the classroom workshop is limited to the first 15 people.

Location: UIC Human Resources Building, 715 S. Wood St.

Workshop fee: $125 per participant

Leadership Essentials Virtual Workshop:

This virtual workshop held over six morning or afternoon webinars is highly recommended for anyone in a supervisory, management or human resource role at UIC. The discussion and learning provide participants with the information required to function in their leadership role more effectively. Topics include the introduction of key human resources policies and procedures at UIC, performance management tools and supervisor competency development. Each participant receives a pre-session work style assessment, facilitated discussions about managing work teams at UIC, information about the application of key human resource policies and procedures in an electronic participant guide and post-session management tools.

Attendance on all days is required to complete the workshop.

Location: Zoom meeting; link will be provided

Workshop fee: $125 per participant

Mastering Soft Skills for Career Success:

This 60-minute webinar is designed to empower employees with the foundational interpersonal and professional abilities necessary for thriving in today’s dynamic workplace. Participants will explore critical communication skills such as active listening, assertiveness and providing effective feedback to foster clear and productive interactions. The session will delve into emotional intelligence, examining its role in enhancing teamwork and leadership. Additionally, attendees will build capabilities in problem-solving, adaptability and resilience, equipping them to navigate challenges with confidence. Finally, the workshop will focus on cultivating influence and collaboration skills to strengthen relationships and drive organizational success.

Mental Fitness for Performance:

This 60-minute webinar explores the transformative power of positive intelligence to enhance productivity, relationships and well-being. Participants will learn how to identify and manage internal saboteurs — like self-doubt and negativity — that hinder success while cultivating the perspective to unlock creativity, empathy and purpose-driven action. Key techniques include the 3 Gifts approach for reframing challenges and the 5 Sage Powers for navigating life with clarity and confidence. Backed by neuroscience and real-world applications, this session equips attendees with practical tools to boost resilience, overcome adversity and achieve peak performance in personal and professional settings.

Organizational Citizenship Behavior and Employee Well-being: Striking a Balance:

In this 60-minute webinar, participants will explore the critical relationship between organizational citizenship behaviors and employee well-being. While organizational citizenship behaviors can enhance personal satisfaction and workplace morale, they can also lead to burnout and role overload if not managed effectively. This session will examine how to balance the positive effects of organizational citizenship behaviors with work-life integration, helping employees stay engaged without compromising their well-being. Attendees will learn practical tools for managing stress, maintaining productivity and fostering a healthier workplace culture that supports both high performance and personal well-being.

Overcoming Procrastination: How to Take Action and Stay Motivated:

Do you find yourself constantly putting things off, even when you know they’re important? Procrastination is a common barrier to success, but it does not have to control you. In this 45-minute webinar, you’ll learn proven strategies to overcome procrastination, take action and build lasting habits that support productivity and achievement. Take the first step to conquering procrastination.

Psychological Factors Behind Counterproductive Workplace Behaviors:

This 60-minute webinar delves into the psychological factors that drive counterproductive workplace behaviors and provides strategies to mitigate them. Participants will explore how issues like stress, burnout and low job satisfaction contribute to counterproductive workplace behaviors, as well as the impact of certain personality traits, such as aggression and narcissism. We will discuss the importance of emotional regulation and resilience in reducing these behaviors and cover practical interventions that organizations can adopt to address psychological drivers. By the end of the session, attendees will have a better understanding of counterproductive workplace behaviors and actionable insights for fostering a more positive workplace culture.

Tame Your Inbox: Tips for Managing Outlook Emails Efficiently Part I:

Is your inbox overflowing with unread emails, clutter and chaos? Managing your Outlook emails effectively is essential for productivity and peace of mind. In Part 1 of this three-part 45-minute webinar series, we will share practical tips and tricks to organize, prioritize and optimize your email workflow in Microsoft Outlook.

Tame Your Inbox: Tips for Managing Outlook Emails Efficiently Part II:

Is your inbox overflowing with unread emails, clutter and chaos? Managing your Outlook emails effectively is essential for productivity and peace of mind. In Part 2 of this three-part 45-minute webinar series, we will share practical tips and tricks to organize, prioritize and optimize your email workflow in Microsoft Outlook.

Tame Your Inbox: Tips for Managing Outlook Emails Efficiently Part III:

Is your inbox overflowing with unread emails, clutter and chaos? Managing your Outlook emails effectively is essential for productivity and peace of mind. In Part 3 of this three-part 45-minute webinar series, we will share practical tips and tricks to organize, prioritize and optimize your email workflow in Microsoft Outlook.

The Co-Active Coaching Model in Action:

In this 45-minute webinar, supervisors and managers will discover how to apply the co-active coaching model to enhance performance management within their teams. We will delve into the core elements of the model — balance, fulfillment and process — and explore how these concepts can help strengthen leadership practices. Participants will learn effective techniques for fostering deeper connections through active listening, tools for promoting awareness and self-responsibility and the power of asking impactful questions to unlock the potential of their team members. This session offers practical insights for elevating your coaching approach and driving team success.

Work-Life Balance: Achieving Productivity Without Sacrificing Your Well-Being:

In today’s fast-paced world, balancing personal and professional responsibilities can feel like a constant juggling act. This 45-minute webinar is designed to help you achieve a sustainable work-life balance while maintaining high productivity. Discover actionable strategies to manage your time, set boundaries and prioritize your well-being without compromising your career goals. Take control of your life and redefine success on your own terms.

For more information, please contact:

Karen Alexander

kmabry2@uic.edu