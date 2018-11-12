Reminder: 2018 UIC Researcher and Scholar and Inventor of the Year Award Nominations

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students,

One week remains to nominate deserving individuals for Researcher, Scholar and Inventor of the Year for 2018!

The UIC Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research presents the Researcher and Scholar of the Year Awards to celebrate the efforts and commitment of individuals who are making exceptional progress advancing knowledge in their area of research and scholarship. These individuals inspire and promote continued excellence at UIC.

One Distinguished Researcher and one Rising Star Awardee will be selected from each of the following categories:

• Basic Life Sciences

• Clinical Sciences

• Natural Sciences & Engineering

• Social Sciences

One Distinguished Scholar and one Rising Star Awardee will be selected from the following category:

• Humanities, Arts, Design, & Architecture

The Distinguished Award will be given to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their fields, whereas the Rising Star Awards will be bestowed on individuals who show exceptional promise to become future leaders in their fields. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, November 19, 2018.

The Office of Technology Management will award the Inventor of the Year. This award is given to one UIC investigator whose invention has had a significant impact on society or has transformative potential. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, November 19, 2018.

For additional information, including eligibility for Researcher and Scholar of the Year Awards, and the application portal, please visit http://research.uic.edu/funding-opportunities/faculty-awards/researcher-year-awards.

Questions about Researcher and Scholar of the Year may be directed to Research Development Services at rds@uic.edu.

For additional information, including eligibility criteria for Inventor of the Year Award and the application portal, please visit http://otm.uic.edu/uic-community/ioy-winners/ioy/.

Questions about Inventor of the Year may be directed to Tamira Davis at tdavis17@otm.uic.edu.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone from the UIC community who is knowledgeable about a successful UIC researcher. Self-nominations will be accepted.

Awardees for Researcher, Scholar, and Inventor of the Year will be recognized at a ceremony on February 6, 2019.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research

University of Illinois at Chicago

Suseelan Pookote, PhD

Director

Office of Technology Management

University of Illinois

For more information, please contact:

Sarah O’Brien

sobrie1@uic.edu