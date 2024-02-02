Reminder: Call for 2024-25 faculty awards nominations

Dear UIC faculty,

As a reminder, the deadline for several 2024-25 faculty award nominations is Friday, Feb. 16. Additional information can also be found on the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs’ UIC Awards and Recognition Programs webpage, including guidelines for the nomination process of each award.

Award for Excellence in Teaching



Nomination guidelines and submission instructions, as well as a list of previous award recipients, can be found on the Award for Excellence in Teaching webpage.

Nominations are due by Friday, Feb. 16, and should be submitted online as outlined in the guidelines. Questions regarding the nomination process may be directed to Elizabeth Houlihan by email at facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

Community Engagement Award

The Community Engagement Award was created to honor dedicated faculty for their achievements in areas of community-based research, scholarship, service and teaching that addresses critical community needs, supports community advancement and promotes collaboration among UIC and its community partners. The faculty member awarded will receive a one-time $5,000 payment.

You can find guidelines for the nomination process for this award on the Community Engagement Award webpage. Questions regarding the nomination process may be directed to Karen Coicou by phone at 312-355-1308 or by email at coicou@uic.edu.

Faculty Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award

The Faculty Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award was created to recognize extraordinary contributions and commitment to the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion on our campus and/or the communities it serves. The faculty member awarded will receive a one-time $5,000 payment.

You can find guidelines for the nomination process for this award on the Faculty Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award webpage. Questions regarding the nomination process may be directed to Karen Coicou by phone at 312-355-1308 or by email at coicou@uic.edu.

Graduate Mentoring Award

The Graduate Mentoring Award is designed to encourage and reward excellence and innovation in all aspects of graduate mentoring.

Nomination guidelines and submission instructions, as well as a list of previous award recipients, can be found on the Graduate Mentoring Award webpage. Nominations are due by Friday, March 1, and should be submitted online as outlined in the guidelines. Questions regarding the nomination process may be directed to Benn Williams by email at bwilli7@uic.edu.

Interprofessional Teaching in Action Matters Award

The purpose of the I-TEAM Award is to recognize a faculty team who has demonstrated excellence in interprofessional practice and education through teaching innovation and the advancement of CAIPPER’s mission.

Application guidelines and submission instructions, as well as a list of previous award recipients, can be found on the Interprofessional Teaching in Action Matters Award webpage. The application process will open in February. Submissions are due by Friday, May 3, and should be submitted online as outlined in the guidelines. Questions regarding the application process may be directed to Ami Shah by email at ashah58@uic.edu.

Piergiorgio L.E. Uslenghi Global Engagement Faculty and Emerging Leader Faculty Awards

The University of Illinois Chicago, by presenting the Piergiorgio L.E. Uslenghi Global Engagement Faculty Award and Piergiorgio L.E. Uslenghi Global Engagement Emerging Leader Faculty Award, recognizes faculty members who have made outstanding contributions to UIC’s global engagement. Beyond the examples of global engagement specifically listed in the selection criteria, the award seeks to recognize those faculty whose contributions have been made beyond their essential responsibilities as a faculty member. In addition, the award seeks to recognize contributions to global engagement that have a significant impact on students’ development.

Nominations are due by Friday, Feb. 16, and should be submitted online as outlined in the guidelines. Questions regarding the nomination process may be directed to Shellie Brown by email at shelliec@uic.edu.

UIC Distinguished Professor

This appointment was created to recruit and recognize people who have made a significant impact in their field through scholarship, creativity and leadership. Professors selected for the award will receive a nonsalaried, nonservice appointment as UIC Distinguished Professor, which will be effective with the new appointment year 2024-25.

A review panel will make recommendations to Provost Karen Colley and Vice Chancellor Robert Barish, who will submit names to the University Board of Trustees for approval. Nomination guidelines and submission instructions, as well as a list of previous award recipients, can be found on the UIC Distinguished Professor webpage. Nominations are due by Friday, Feb. 16, and should be submitted online as outlined in the guidelines. Questions regarding the nomination process may be directed to Elizabeth Houlihan by email at facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

University Scholars

The Office of the Executive Vice President and Vice President for Academic Affairs has announced the 38th year of the University Scholars program. This prestigious program, sponsored by the Office of the President, provides tangible recognition of faculty excellence. Funds will be provided in three consecutive academic years to the UIC campus to support six faculty members who have demonstrated superior performance in scholarly activities in both research and teaching and who show great promise for future achievements.

Nomination guidelines and submission instructions, as well as a list of previous award recipients, can be found on the University Scholar webpage. Nominations are due by Friday, Feb. 16, and should be submitted online as outlined in the guidelines. Questions regarding the nomination process may be directed to Elizabeth Houlihan by email at facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

Thank you,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu