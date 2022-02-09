Reminder: Call for faculty award nominations 2022-2023

February 9, 2022

Dear faculty,

As a reminder, the deadline for this year’s faculty award nominations is Friday, March 4. Additional information for each award can be found below.

UIC Distinguished Professors
More information about UIC Distinguished Professors
Contact: Malia Heath, 312-355-3561 or facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu

Awards for Excellence in Teaching
More information about AET
Contact: Malia Heath, 312-355-3561 or facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu

University Scholars
More information about University Scholars
Contact: Malia Heath, 312-355-3561 or facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu

UIC Community Engagement Award
More information about the UIC Community Engagement Award
Contact: Karen Coicou, 312-355-1308 or coicou@uic.edu

UIC Faculty Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award
More information about the UIC Faculty DEI Award
Contact: Karen Coicou, 312-355-1308 or coicou@uic.edu

UIC Global Engagement Faculty Award
More information about the UIC Global Engagement Faculty Award
Contact: David Kodeski, 312-413-2799 or kodeski@uic.edu

Thank you for your work to help us recognize our esteemed faculty!

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes
Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:
Kelcie O’Shea
kgauen3@uic.edu

