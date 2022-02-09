Reminder: Call for faculty award nominations 2022-2023
Dear faculty,
As a reminder, the deadline for this year’s faculty award nominations is Friday, March 4. Additional information for each award can be found below.
UIC Distinguished Professors
More information about UIC Distinguished Professors
Contact: Malia Heath, 312-355-3561 or facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu
Awards for Excellence in Teaching
More information about AET
Contact: Malia Heath, 312-355-3561 or facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu
University Scholars
More information about University Scholars
Contact: Malia Heath, 312-355-3561 or facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu
UIC Community Engagement Award
More information about the UIC Community Engagement Award
Contact: Karen Coicou, 312-355-1308 or coicou@uic.edu
UIC Faculty Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award
More information about the UIC Faculty DEI Award
Contact: Karen Coicou, 312-355-1308 or coicou@uic.edu
UIC Global Engagement Faculty Award
More information about the UIC Global Engagement Faculty Award
Contact: David Kodeski, 312-413-2799 or kodeski@uic.edu
Thank you for your work to help us recognize our esteemed faculty!
Sincerely,
Javier Reyes
Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Robert Barish
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
For more information, please contact:
Kelcie O’Shea
kgauen3@uic.edu
