REMINDER Campus Conversation: Free Speech on Campus, Thursday, Feb. 13, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Please join us for the Campus Conversation taking place this Thursday, Feb. 13, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East. The title of this conversation is What’s Going on and Why? Free Speech on Campus and will feature Erwin Chemerinsky, one of the foremost constitutional law scholars in the country and Dean of the Law School at the University of California, Berkeley. Dean Chemerinsky also defended the DACA law in arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court last November.

Dean Chemerinsky will speak for 30 minutes and then engage in a discussion with the following UIC faculty members:

Zizi Papacharissi

Professor and Head, Department of Communication, LAS

Jane Rhodes

Professor and Head, Department of African American Studies, LAS

Steven Schwinn

Professor of Law, UIC John Marshall Law School

Benjamin Superfine

Professor and Chair, Department of Educational Policy Studies, College of Education

Audience Q&A will follow.

This conversation will also be streamed live on UIC’S YouTube channel.

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

This event is wheelchair accessible and will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation, please contact Kelcie O’Shea (kgauen3@uic.edu or (312-413-3456).

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu