REMINDER: Campus Conversation tomorrow, Oct. 1, from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m.

Please join us for the Campus Conversation taking place tomorrow, Tuesday, October 1st, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East. The title of this conversation is What’s Going on and Why? Social Media and Mental Health.

This conversation will feature brief presentations and discussion by:

Zizi Papacharissi (moderator)

Professor and Head, Department of Communication

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, UIC

Alexis Lauricella

Associate Professor

Director, Technology in Early Childhood Center

Erikson Institute

Adrienne Massanari

Associate Professor, Department of Communication

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, UIC

Audience Q&A will follow.

This conversation will also be recorded and posted to the event page on the Provost’s website by Wednesday morning.

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

This event is wheelchair accessible and will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation, please contact Kelcie O’Shea, kgauen3@uic.edu or (312) 413-3456.