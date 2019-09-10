REMINDER: Campus Conversation tomorrow, Thursday, September 12th from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m.

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Please join us for the first Campus Conversation of the semester taking place tomorrow, Thursday, September 12th from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East. The title of this conversation is What’s Going on and Why? General Education at UIC: Is it Time for a Change?

This year we will begin a process to review the general education program at UIC. A task force consisting of 10 faculty members met throughout the spring semester to brainstorm ideas about new ways to think about the general education program at UIC. You can view the task force’s final report on my website linked here. This document is not a proposal but rather a narrative of their discussions, intended only to start the discussion.

This discussion about general education will continue with the first Campus Conversation next week, which will feature a panel discussion about the report by members of the task force with time for audience Q&A.

The panel will include:

John Coumbe-Lilley

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition

College of Applied Health Sciences

Lisa Freeman

Head and Professor, Department of English

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Hannah Higgins

Professor, School of Art and Art History

College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts

Tony Laden

Professor, Department of Philosophy

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Agustina Laurito

Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration

College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs

Serdar Ogut

Professor, Department of Physics

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Dale Reed

Clinical Professor, Department of Computer Science

College of Engineering

Besma Smida

Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

College of Engineering

Michael Thomas

Associate Professor, Department of Educational Psychology

College of Education

This conversation will also be streamed live on UIC’s YouTube channel.

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

This event is wheelchair accessible and will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation, please contact Kelcie O’Shea, kgauen3@uic.edu or 312-413-3456.

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu