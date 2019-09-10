REMINDER: Campus Conversation tomorrow, Thursday, September 12th from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m.
Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,
Please join us for the first Campus Conversation of the semester taking place tomorrow, Thursday, September 12th from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East. The title of this conversation is What’s Going on and Why? General Education at UIC: Is it Time for a Change?
This year we will begin a process to review the general education program at UIC. A task force consisting of 10 faculty members met throughout the spring semester to brainstorm ideas about new ways to think about the general education program at UIC. You can view the task force’s final report on my website linked here. This document is not a proposal but rather a narrative of their discussions, intended only to start the discussion.
This discussion about general education will continue with the first Campus Conversation next week, which will feature a panel discussion about the report by members of the task force with time for audience Q&A.
The panel will include:
John Coumbe-Lilley
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition
College of Applied Health Sciences
Lisa Freeman
Head and Professor, Department of English
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Hannah Higgins
Professor, School of Art and Art History
College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts
Tony Laden
Professor, Department of Philosophy
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Agustina Laurito
Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration
College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs
Serdar Ogut
Professor, Department of Physics
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Dale Reed
Clinical Professor, Department of Computer Science
College of Engineering
Besma Smida
Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
College of Engineering
Michael Thomas
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Psychology
College of Education
This conversation will also be streamed live on UIC’s YouTube channel.
I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
This event is wheelchair accessible and will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation, please contact Kelcie O’Shea, kgauen3@uic.edu or 312-413-3456.
