REMINDER: Campus Conversation Tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 5th, from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m.

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Please join us for the Campus Conversation taking place tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 5th, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East. The title of this conversation is What’s Going on and Why? Food Insecurity on Campus: Causes and Solutions.

This conversation will feature brief presentations and discussion by:

Evelyn Figueroa (Moderator)

Professor, UIC College of Medicine

Director, UI Health Pilsen Food Pantry

Wynell Gray

Family Coach, Chicago Housing Authority

LaDell Johnson

Director, St. Elizabeth’s Food Pantry

Carol Petersen

Director, UIC Wellness Center

Taylor Tso

Medical Student, UIC College of Medicine

Audience Q&A will follow.

This conversation will also be streamed live on UIC’S YouTube channel.

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

This event is wheelchair accessible and will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation, please contact Kelcie O’Shea (kgauen3@uic.edu or 312-413-3456).

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu