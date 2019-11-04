REMINDER: Campus Conversation Tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 5th, from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m.
Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,
Please join us for the Campus Conversation taking place tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 5th, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East. The title of this conversation is What’s Going on and Why? Food Insecurity on Campus: Causes and Solutions.
This conversation will feature brief presentations and discussion by:
Evelyn Figueroa (Moderator)
Professor, UIC College of Medicine
Director, UI Health Pilsen Food Pantry
Wynell Gray
Family Coach, Chicago Housing Authority
LaDell Johnson
Director, St. Elizabeth’s Food Pantry
Carol Petersen
Director, UIC Wellness Center
Taylor Tso
Medical Student, UIC College of Medicine
Audience Q&A will follow.
This conversation will also be streamed live on UIC’S YouTube channel.
I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
This event is wheelchair accessible and will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation, please contact Kelcie O’Shea (kgauen3@uic.edu or 312-413-3456).
For more information, please contact:
Kelcie O’Shea
kgauen3@uic.edu
Contact
Categories