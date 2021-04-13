Reminder: College of Education Dean Finalist Visit and Public Presentation TODAY
Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,
We are pleased to announce that the last finalist for the College of Education Dean position will be interviewing today. The public presentation information is below and will be recorded and available for faculty and staff.
Finalist 4- CV
Date: Tuesday, April 13th
Time: 12:30pm-1:30pm
Zoom: https://uic.zoom.us/j/88094192570?pwd=ZDBkRis2U2hjRUVlaE50ZG5wTXdtdz09
– Meeting ID: 880 9419 2570
– Passcode: uiceduc4
More information about this search can be found here.
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
For more information, please contact:
Faizan Abid
fabid2@uic.edu
Contact
Categories