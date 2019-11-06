REMINDER: E+W Faculty Research Mixer, Thursday, Nov. 7th. Topic: PRIVACY

Dear Colleagues,

Please join faculty from the east and west campuses for the final E+W Research Mixer of the semester tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 7th from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Innovation Center. This is an event designed to bring UIC faculty together on a monthly basis around particular research topics to meet and talk about their work in a multidisciplinary setting. The presenters will each speak briefly about their research involving PRIVACY and there will be time afterwards to meet, mingle, and talk informally with the presenters and other faculty attending. Food and drink are provided.

Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Innovation Center (1240 West Harrison Street)

The presentations will be by UIC Faculty:

Andrew Boyd

Associate Professor, Department of Biomedical and Health Information Sciences

College of Applied Health Sciences

Abigail Goben

Associate Professor & Information Services and Data Management Librarian

Library of the Health Sciences

Chris Kanich

Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science

College of Engineering

Kelly Quinn

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Communication

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Randy Robinson

Assistant Professor, UIC John Marshall Law School

Robert Sloan

Professor and Head, Department of Computer Science

College of Engineering

Relocation parking is available in Lot 1B for anyone with a current parking assignment. Entrance to parking is on Harrison, east of Racine. Please pull a ticket to enter the lot, and when exiting show the parking attendant your hang tag for complimentary parking.

We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to meet and network with your fellow faculty members across our university. All are welcome!

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu