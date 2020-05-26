REMINDER: E+W Faculty Research Mixer, Tuesday, May 26th from 4:30-6:00 p.m. TOPIC: Public Health Research and Engagement

May 26, 2020

Dear Colleagues,

Thank you to those of you who joined us for the E+W Faculty Research Mixer earlier this week. We write now to invite you to join us for the second special zoom edition of the E+W Faculty Research Mixer Series on Tuesday, May 26 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The topic of the Mixer is  COVID-19: Public Health Research and Engagement and it will feature brief presentations from the following UIC faculty:

Susan Bleasdale
Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, College of Medicine
Medical Director of Infection Control, UI Hospital and Health Sciences Systems

Wayne Giles
Professor and Dean
School of Public Health

Alan Gross
Clinical Assistant Professor, Pharmacy Practice
College of Pharmacy

Sage Kim
Associate Professor, Health Policy and Administration
School of Public Health

David Merriman
James J. Stukel Presidential Professor, Public Administration
College of Urban Planning and Public Administration

Kouros Mohammadian
Professor and Head, Civil and Materials Engineering
College of Engineering

Kimberlee Wilkens
Assistant Professor, Industrial Design
College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts
ID Faculty Lead, UIC Innovation Center UR*Lab

Elena Zheleva
Assistant Professor, Computer Science
College of Engineering

Following the presentations, there will be a moderated Q&A. This Mixer will take place via Zoom, so it is BYOB.

Tuesday, May 26
4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

https://uic.zoom.us/j/99279585898?pwd=MWdrRTgvUWs2dUlpNm5naVg2U2UwZz09

Meeting ID: 992 7958 5898
Password: 2x&JDp3Q

Given the high level of interest in this topic, we would be happy to continue hosting these virtual mixers throughout the summer. If you would like the opportunity to share your research on COVID-19, whether it is directly or indirectly related, please reply to this email or write to Kelcie O’Shea at kgauen3@uic.edu with a brief sentence or two on your work.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser
Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:
Kelcie O’Shea
kgauen3@uic.edu

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Contact



uicnews-staff@uic.edu