REMINDER: E+W Faculty Research Mixer, Tuesday, May 26th from 4:30-6:00 p.m. TOPIC: Public Health Research and Engagement

Dear Colleagues,

Thank you to those of you who joined us for the E+W Faculty Research Mixer earlier this week. We write now to invite you to join us for the second special zoom edition of the E+W Faculty Research Mixer Series on Tuesday, May 26 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The topic of the Mixer is COVID-19: Public Health Research and Engagement and it will feature brief presentations from the following UIC faculty:

Susan Bleasdale

Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, College of Medicine

Medical Director of Infection Control, UI Hospital and Health Sciences Systems

Wayne Giles

Professor and Dean

School of Public Health

Alan Gross

Clinical Assistant Professor, Pharmacy Practice

College of Pharmacy

Sage Kim

Associate Professor, Health Policy and Administration

School of Public Health

David Merriman

James J. Stukel Presidential Professor, Public Administration

College of Urban Planning and Public Administration

Kouros Mohammadian

Professor and Head, Civil and Materials Engineering

College of Engineering

Kimberlee Wilkens

Assistant Professor, Industrial Design

College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts

ID Faculty Lead, UIC Innovation Center UR*Lab

Elena Zheleva

Assistant Professor, Computer Science

College of Engineering

Following the presentations, there will be a moderated Q&A. This Mixer will take place via Zoom, so it is BYOB.

Tuesday, May 26

4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

https://uic.zoom.us/j/99279585898?pwd=MWdrRTgvUWs2dUlpNm5naVg2U2UwZz09

Meeting ID: 992 7958 5898

Password: 2x&JDp3Q

Given the high level of interest in this topic, we would be happy to continue hosting these virtual mixers throughout the summer. If you would like the opportunity to share your research on COVID-19, whether it is directly or indirectly related, please reply to this email or write to Kelcie O’Shea at kgauen3@uic.edu with a brief sentence or two on your work.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu