Reminder for faculty: Participate, RSVP for chancellor investiture

Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda’s Investiture Ceremony is quickly approaching on April 4, and you are invited to join the celebration. If you have not yet confirmed your attendance, please RSVP by Monday, March 25.

Faculty are encouraged to participate in the processional at the ceremony. To do so, you must wear academic regalia including the robe, hood and cap representing the institution of your highest degree. You can wear your own or reserve your regalia by Monday, March 25, here.

If you plan to be part of the processional, please arrive at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum by 1:15 p.m. on April 4. Check in at the designated tables, where you’ll be directed to the secure robing room and processional line-up area.

Find more information about related events surrounding the investiture on the investiture website.

If you have any questions or concerns as you register, please email the Chancellor’s Office at investiture@uic.edu.

We look forward to seeing you at the investiture.

