Reminder: It’s merit award season – nominate a deserving colleague
Dear colleagues,
We are in the midst of the 2024 UIC award nomination season!
Please consider nominating a deserving colleague for the following UIC Merit Awards:
Chancellor’s Academic Professional Award (CAPE)
The due date to submit a nomination for any of these awards is June 3, midnight.
All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony, which will be held Thursday, Nov. 7. Please contact UIC Human Resources at specialprograms@uillinois.edu with any questions.
Sincerely,
Cheri Canfield
Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources
For more information, please contact:
Laurie Schellenberger
lschell3@uic.edu