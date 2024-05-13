Reminder: It’s merit award season – nominate a deserving colleague

Dear colleagues,

We are in the midst of the 2024 UIC award nomination season!

Please consider nominating a deserving colleague for the following UIC Merit Awards:

Award of Merit

Chancellor’s Academic Professional Award (CAPE)

Janice Watkins Award

Rising Star Award

The due date to submit a nomination for any of these awards is June 3, midnight.

All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony, which will be held Thursday, Nov. 7. Please contact UIC Human Resources at specialprograms@uillinois.edu with any questions.

Sincerely,

Cheri Canfield

Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Laurie Schellenberger

lschell3@uic.edu