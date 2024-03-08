Reminder: Ramadan starts March 10

Dear students, staff and faculty,

The Islamic month of Ramadan, a period of fasting and reflection for many Muslim students, staff and faculty, is expected to begin at sunset on Sunday, March 10, and end Tuesday, April 9, followed by the holiday Eid al-Fitr, likely to fall on April 10-12. These dates are determined by the sighting of the moon so exact dates may vary. Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr will coincide with end-of-the-semester activities this year.

To support our practicing Muslim students during this month of fasting, we encourage you to visit the Arab American Cultural Center’s Resources on Religion webpage, which has information about Ramadan and how to support practicing Muslim students, plus information about the Muslim Chaplaincy at UIC. We also invite you to review the UIC Senate policy on religious holidays.

We thank you for your awareness, sensitivity and support of our UIC student community during the month of Ramadan, and always.

Charu Thakral

Interim Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Engagement

Adjunct Faculty, Department of Medical Education and College of Education

Fred McCall

Executive Associate Vice Chancellor, Student Engagement and Dean of Students

Matthew Almendras

President, Undergraduate Student Government

Michael Fernandes

Vice President, Undergraduate Student Government

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

ovcsa@uic.edu