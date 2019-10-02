REMINDER: The Next E+W Mixer – GENERAL EDUCATION AT UIC – Thursday, Oct. 3

Dear Faculty,

Please join us for a special edition of the E+W Mixer tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 3, from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Innovation Center. Faculty members and administrators from both east and west campus will share their thoughts on GENERAL EDUCATION AT UIC with 10-12 very brief presentations (3-4 minutes) on what our goal for a general education program at UIC should be, providing their thoughts about what knowledge and/or skills every UIC student should acquire before graduation.

This Mixer will kick off a year of considering and creating a vision for General Education at UIC as the first step in undertaking a review of our General Education program. The presenters at this Mixer will offer thoughts and ideas from multiple perspectives to get the conversation started. There will be time afterwards to continue the conversation with the presenters and other faculty attending. Food and drink are provided. This event will be followed by others on the same topic throughout the academic year.

E+W Research Mixer: General Education at UIC

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Innovation Center (1240 West Harrison Street)

Relocation parking is available in Lot 1B for anyone with a current parking assignment. Entrance to parking is on Harrison, east of Racine. Please pull a ticket to enter the lot, and when exiting show the parking attendant your hang tag for complimentary parking.

We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to join your colleagues for a spirited discussion about general education at UIC.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu