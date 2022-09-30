Reminder: Town halls after the wellness symposium

Dear UIC community:

The University of Illinois System implemented the annual Student Mental Health Symposia in 2020. These symposia serve as “the start of an ongoing effort to address student mental health while emphasizing the role all members of the campus community can play in supporting a caring and nurturing environment that allows students to thrive and reach their full potential.”

As the inaugural assistant vice chancellor for student health and wellness and executive director of the UIC Counseling Center, I am excited to host two town halls following this year’s Mental Health Symposium Keynote, Stacey Pearson-Wharton, PhD. As the new AVC for Student Health and Wellness, I am leading the integration of the counseling center, the wellness center, and the campus recreation center, while working with UIC faculty, staff and students to enhance student health and well-being through a community-oriented and public health grounded approach. Each of the town halls will be an opportunity for you to learn more about a vision for a health-promoting campus community at UIC and for you to share your ideas and suggestions about how we can collectively co-create a health-promoting campus environment in which all UIC students can thrive.

There are two opportunities to participate in a town hall, and livestreaming will be available:

Oct. 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Student Center East, Illinois Room, third floor. Oct. 3 Livestream

Oct. 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Student Center West, Thompson Room, second floor. Oct. 4 Livestream



RSVP

Sincerely,

Raphael Florestal-Kevelier

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Health and Wellness

Executive Director of the UIC Counseling Center

For more information, please contact:

UIC Office of the Dean of Students

wellbeing@uic.edu