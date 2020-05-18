REMINDER: Virtual E+W Faculty Research Mixer Today from 4:30-6 p.m. on COVID-19 Research
Please join us for a special zoom edition of the E+W Faculty Research Mixer Series later today, Monday, May 18 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. The topic of the Mixer is COVID-19 Research and it will feature brief presentations from the following UIC faculty who are currently researching the virus or pandemic in some capacity:
Gang Cheng
Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering
College of Engineering
Petr Král
Professor, Department of Chemistry
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Jerry Krishnan
Professor of Medicine and Public Health
Executive Director, Institute of Healthcare Delivery Design
College of Medicine and School of Public Health
Farzad Mashayek
Professor and Head, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering
College of Engineering
Richard Novak
Harry F. Dowling Professor of Medicine
Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases
College of Medicine
Igor Paprotny
Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
College of Engineering
Gregory Thatcher
Hans W. Vahlteich Chair of Medicinal Chemistry
Director, UICentre
Department of Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmacognosy
College of Pharmacy
Following the presentations, there will be a moderated Q&A. This Mixer will take place via Zoom, so it is BYOB.
Monday, May 18
4:30 – 6 p.m.
Given the number of faculty members that have dedicated their time and expertise to research the topic of COVID-19, we will be hosting a second virtual E+W Research Mixer COVID-19 and Community Engagement on Tuesday, May 26 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. More information to come.
Susan Poser
Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Robert Barish
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
