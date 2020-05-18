REMINDER: Virtual E+W Faculty Research Mixer Today from 4:30-6 p.m. on COVID-19 Research

May 18, 2020

Dear Colleagues,

Please join us for a special zoom edition of the E+W Faculty Research Mixer Series later today, Monday, May 18 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. The topic of the Mixer is COVID-19 Research and it will feature brief presentations from the following UIC faculty who are currently researching the virus or pandemic in some capacity:

Gang Cheng
Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering
College of Engineering

Petr Král
Professor, Department of Chemistry
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Jerry Krishnan
Professor of Medicine and Public Health
Executive Director, Institute of Healthcare Delivery Design
College of Medicine and School of Public Health

Farzad Mashayek
Professor and Head, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering
College of Engineering

Richard Novak
Harry F. Dowling Professor of Medicine
Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases
College of Medicine

Igor Paprotny
Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
College of Engineering

Gregory Thatcher
Hans W. Vahlteich Chair of Medicinal Chemistry
Director, UICentre
Department of Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmacognosy
College of Pharmacy

Following the presentations, there will be a moderated Q&A. This Mixer will take place via Zoom, so it is BYOB.

Monday, May 18
4:30 – 6 p.m.

https://uic.zoom.us/j/95547128139?pwd=SGZIcm1WNWh5Slg2cFo2SmUvSnB4Zz09
Meeting ID: 955 4712 8139
Password: 1C$Cacf?

Given the number of faculty members that have dedicated their time and expertise to research the topic of COVID-19, we will be hosting a second virtual E+W Research Mixer COVID-19 and Community Engagement on Tuesday, May 26 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. More information to come.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser
Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:
Kelcie O’Shea
kgauen3@uic.edu

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Contact



uicnews-staff@uic.edu