Report of Non-University Activities (RNUA) Clarification

Dear Colleagues,

Escalating oversight by most federal research sponsors and national concerns articulated by the Office of Sciences and Technology Policy (OSTP) in the Executive Office of the President compel us to reconsider the University Policy on Conflict of Commitment and Interest (COCI). Therefore, we have updated our disclosure reporting guidance to ensure that we respond to these evolving requirements.

Some of our University colleagues have identified inconsistencies between the University COCI Policy and the recently released guidance on reporting disclosures. We thank our colleagues for highlighting these and recognize the need for more thoughtful consideration to ensure compliance by all academic staff, including both faculty and academic professionals. The OVCR and Conflict Review Committee (CRC) will re-review and re-issue the guidance later this week, and will also extend the deadline for completing the Report of Non-University Activities (RNUA). The new deadline will be Monday, November 11, 2019.

A less than robust disclosure process may have extreme consequences for some within our community and could also impact the University research mission. Please review the University COCI Policy and the OSTP letter, while the OVCR and the CRC clarify the disclosure reporting guidance.

University Policy on Conflict of Commitment and Interest

http://research.uic.edu/coi/policies-regulations

Office of Science and Technology Policy Letter to the United States Research Community

http://research.uic.edu/sites/default/files/OSTPLetter.pdf

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Jacquelyn Jancius

jancius@uic.edu