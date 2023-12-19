Requirements for Higher Learning Commission site visit

Dear colleagues,

In preparation for the Higher Learning Commission site visit March 11 and 12, 2024, we request your assistance to ensure that the information provided to the reviewers accurately reflects the institutional mission, values and priorities.

Web content updates

It is essential that all university webpages reflect accurate and current information as soon as possible. The HLC peer review team is expected to initiate their review of UIC’s assurance material and university webpages as early as mid-January. The HLC core team and Technology Solutions have prepared a webpage review checklist to support your efforts.

Mock review

The HLC Steering Committee has developed a robust, evidence-supported assurance argument by involving university stakeholders in an inclusive and open process. The presentation slides and video recordings highlighting all criteria are available on the accreditation website. The mock review team visited campus Oct. 5 and 6 and provided thoughtful and positive feedback on the penultimate assurance argument draft. Please review this information in preparation for the upcoming site visit.

Student survey

In January 2024, the HLC will conduct a student opinion survey to inform the visiting team of the student perspective during the comprehensive evaluation. The online survey link will be sent to all current UIC students from Jan. 16 to 25. The student opinion survey supports HLC’s efforts to make the accreditation process more open and transparent for the campus community.

Please consult the UIC HLC website to stay updated on the progress being made in preparing for the comprehensive review. You may also contact Ritu Subramony (ritus@uic.edu), director of accreditation, with any questions regarding the accreditation process.

Thanks for your support.

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Matt Riley

Associate Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Chief Information Officer

Nikos Varelas

Vice Provost for Academic Programs and Effectiveness

For more information, please contact:

Ritu Subramony

hlcaccredit@uic.edu