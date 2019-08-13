Research Resources Center (RRC) Transition

Dear Members of the UIC Research Community,

I would like to share with you that Dr. Richard Minshall will be stepping down from his administrative appointment as Director, Research Resources Center (RRC), effective August 16, 2019.

For the past three years, Dr. Minshall has been a driving force for improving the instrumentation and access to research services and expertise for UIC researchers. Dr. Minshall, additionally, organized and hosted several events that highlighted the UIC research enterprise including the Midwest Enzyme Chemistry Conference and symposia on super resolution microscopy and gene editing.

During the past year, OVCR and RRC have collaborated, with several colleges and departments, to develop strategies to finance replacements of aging equipment; on the addition of cutting-edge instrumentation; to provide service contracts and support maintenance needs and to continue RRC capacity to offer innovative technology to our researchers. To streamline operations, iLab (CrossLab), RRC’s new core management software, was implemented in 11 cores. iLab provides a more efficient, transparent, and easier platform for scheduling both equipment use and service requests, as well as providing improved project management, billing and reporting capabilities. The remaining cores will go live on iLab by mid-Fall 2019. In addition, the RRC administrative staff are now located in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research (OVCR) space in the Administrative Office Building (AOB). We look forward to continuing to showcase our outstanding core facilities, as Department Heads and Deans recruit new faculty and researchers into our Colleges.

Please join me in thanking Dr. Minshall for his many significant contributions to RRC and UIC, and wish him well in returning to his research program.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Marelet Kirda

brugada@uic.edu