Researchers, Scholars of the Year 2018
The Researcher and Scholar of the Year Awards recognize 10 UIC scientists who are advancing knowledge in their fields. The Distinguished Researcher Award honors three researchers with a record of outstanding achievement. The Rising Star Award honors early career researchers who show promise as future leaders.
The winners will be recognized at a ceremony and reception from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Michele M. Thompson Rooms, Student Center West.
This year’s winners include:
BASIC LIFE SCIENCES
Zaijie (Jim) Wang, Distinguished Researcher
CLINICAL SCIENCES
Basmattee Boodram, Rising Star
Deepak Shukla, Distinguished Researcher
HUMANITIES, ART, DESIGN AND ARCHITECTURE
Jennifer Brier, Distinguished Scholar
NATURAL SCIENCES & ENGINEERING
Tanya Berger-Wolf, Distinguished Researcher
SOCIAL SCIENCES
Federico Waitoller, Rising Star
