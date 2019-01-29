Researchers, Scholars of the Year 2018

The Researcher and Scholar of the Year Awards recognize 10 UIC scientists who are advancing knowledge in their fields. The Distinguished Researcher Award honors three researchers with a record of outstanding achievement. The Rising Star Award honors early career researchers who show promise as future leaders.

The winners will be recognized at a ceremony and reception from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Michele M. Thompson Rooms, Student Center West.

To RSVP for the ceremony or for more information, visit research.uic.edu/roy/rsvp

This year’s winners include:

BASIC LIFE SCIENCES

Yury Polikanov, Rising Star

Zaijie (Jim) Wang, Distinguished Researcher

CLINICAL SCIENCES

Basmattee Boodram, Rising Star

Deepak Shukla, Distinguished Researcher

HUMANITIES, ART, DESIGN AND ARCHITECTURE

Yann Robert, Rising Star

Jennifer Brier, Distinguished Scholar

NATURAL SCIENCES & ENGINEERING

Jie Xu, Rising Star

Tanya Berger-Wolf, Distinguished Researcher

SOCIAL SCIENCES

Federico Waitoller, Rising Star

Rachel Gordon, Distinguished Researcher