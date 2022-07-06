Resources for the UIC community

Dear faculty, staff and students,

The senseless acts of gun violence in our nation, including the recent tragedy in Highland Park, Illinois, continue to claim and alter the lives of many while leaving our community deeply affected.

As a community, it is important to recognize that many of us at UIC may need extra support. There are several resources available for the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff.

These confidential resources include:

If you feel there is an imminent threat to you or anyone else on campus, please call UIC Police at 312-355-5555. For your continued safety and awareness, you can download the UIC SAFE app to share your location and provide direct access to UIC Police and first responders in the event of an emergency.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs