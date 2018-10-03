Dear Colleagues,

Are you required to complete Responsible Conduct of Research (RCR) training?

Have you been awarded a recent training award, such as an F32, K99/R00, K01, K08, K12, K23 or K24?

Are you interested in learning more about the responsible conduct of research?

If so, this monthly workshop series is for you! Lunch will be provided!

This workshop series addresses the National Institutes of Health (NIH) RCR training requirements (NOT-OD-10-019) for NIH grant awardees and begins on October 10th, 2018. It is open to any interested senior graduate student, postdoctoral scientist, mentor or faculty member. The AY 2018-2019 session topics are available online (http://go.uic.edu/SeniorRCR).

First Session:

UI Policy on Research Integrity

Dr. Richard Gemeinhart

Professor of Pharmaceutics and Bioengineering and UIC Research Integrity Officer

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

12:00-1:00pm

Administrative Office Building (AOB 202G)

1737 W. Polk Street

If you plan to attend, registration is required: http://go.uic.edu/rcrtraining.

For more information about pre-and post-doctoral researcher and faculty RCR training, please contact Dr. Rick Gemeinhart at rag@uic.edu.

