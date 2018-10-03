Responsible Conduct of Research (RCR) Training
Dear Colleagues,
Are you required to complete Responsible Conduct of Research (RCR) training?
Have you been awarded a recent training award, such as an F32, K99/R00, K01, K08, K12, K23 or K24?
Are you interested in learning more about the responsible conduct of research?
If so, this monthly workshop series is for you! Lunch will be provided!
This workshop series addresses the National Institutes of Health (NIH) RCR training requirements (NOT-OD-10-019) for NIH grant awardees and begins on October 10th, 2018. It is open to any interested senior graduate student, postdoctoral scientist, mentor or faculty member. The AY 2018-2019 session topics are available online (http://go.uic.edu/SeniorRCR).
First Session:
UI Policy on Research Integrity
Dr. Richard Gemeinhart
Professor of Pharmaceutics and Bioengineering and UIC Research Integrity Officer
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
12:00-1:00pm
Administrative Office Building (AOB 202G)
1737 W. Polk Street
If you plan to attend, registration is required: http://go.uic.edu/rcrtraining.
For more information about pre-and post-doctoral researcher and faculty RCR training, please contact Dr. Rick Gemeinhart at rag@uic.edu.
Sincerely,
Joanna Groden, PhD
Vice Chancellor for Research
Richard Gemeinhart
rag@uic.edu
