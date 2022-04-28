Hello colleagues,

Retirement planning at UIC has gone virtual making information and links available to you 24/7 as you prepare for your retirement from UIC.

On our newly updated Retirement webpage you will find important notices, how to connect with the State Universities Retirement System (SURS), your action steps, UIC contact information, recognition celebrations, and more.

Retirement planning begins early. Learn about steps you should be taking each year you are employed with UIC, right up to the important action items as your planned retirement date draws near.

Visit the UIC Human Resources website Retirement webpage today.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Laurie Schellenberger

lschell3@uic.edu