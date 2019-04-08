Return to Regular Academic Operations

Dear Members of the UIC Community,

Now that the Graduate Employees Organization and the University have agreed upon terms for a new collective bargaining agreement, subject to ratification by the parties, the work stoppage has ended. Any regular educational activities that were interrupted will now resume.

For Students and Parents/Guardians:

Courses will continue as originally scheduled through the end of the semester and finals. No required “makeup” sessions outside the regular course meeting times will be scheduled for any course. However, Teaching Assistants (TAs) may hold extra office hours or tutorials. These are voluntary sessions for undergraduates. For additional questions/concerns about course issues, please contact your course instructor or the department of instruction. For questions/concerns about academic issues, please contact your college office.

For Graduate Teaching Assistants:

Work that was not performed by TAs during the strike that can now be completed (e.g., grading) may now be performed by TAs. Credit for time spent completing work not performed during the strike will be assessed by the TA’s immediate supervisor. No required “makeup” sessions outside the regular course meeting times may be scheduled. This includes during finals week. Policies regarding finals as listed on the Registrar’s website are to be followed. Voluntary course meetings such as tutoring sessions, review sessions, and office hours, may be scheduled provided that student attendance is not required. Modifications to the course syllabus and assignment due dates should be communicated to students as clearly and quickly as possible. The Spring Semester will not be extended, and final grades are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

For Faculty:

No required “makeup” sessions outside the regular course meeting times may be scheduled. This includes during finals week. Policies regarding finals as listed on the Registrar’s website are to be followed. Voluntary course meetings such as additional help, review sessions, and office hours, may be scheduled provided that student attendance is not required. Modifications to the course syllabus and assignment due dates should be communicated to students as clearly and quickly as possible. The Spring Semester will not be extended, and final grades are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu