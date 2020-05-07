Returning library materials

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff:

Congratulations on the completion of spring semester 2020, an ending to an academic year unlike any we could have imagined last fall! Traditionally, this week is a time when many students and faculty would be leaving campus and wanting to settle accounts with campus services including the library.

Given our current situation, patrons are encouraged to keep UIC and I-Share library materials until the library buildings are reopened. However, those who would prefer to return such items can place them in the book return slots accessible from outside each of the library’s facilities or return them by mail through the U.S. Postal Service. You can mail library materials at “media mail” (formerly book rate) prices; see https://faq.usps.com/s/article/What-is-Media-Mail-Book-Rate. See the Library’s website for mailing addresses (https://library.uic.edu/libraries).

Even though you return your books now, please note that no Library employees are working in the building to check in these materials. You will continue to see items checked out to you on My Accounts (https://library.uic.edu/accounts). However, no fines or fees are being charged as of March 14, 2020. When staff is allowed to return to the library facilities we will check in your books, and the updated status will be reflected in your account.

Please keep in mind that the UIC University Library is still providing services online: reference, research consultations, course reserves and instruction. Contact us at Ask a Librarian: https://library.uic.edu/contact.

Have a safe and restful summer!

Mary M. Case

University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

