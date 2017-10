The carnival came to UIC on Friday, bringing three days of thrills for UIC students and community members.

UIC’s annual Revelry carnival returned Friday and through Sunday in Parking Lot 6, at Halsted Street and Roosevelt Road. The event, which was free for UIC students, was hosted by the UIC Center for Student Involvement.

Visitors enjoyed carnival games, fair food, and rides such the Zipper, Ferris Wheel, Free Fall and more.

Photos: Amod Mahadik