Revised Guidance for AY 2019-2020 Report of Non-University Activities (RNUA)

Dear Colleagues:

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research (OVCR) has re-issued the guidance for disclosures on the Report of Non-University Activities (RNUA). The RNUA Guidance has been reviewed for consistency with the University COCI Policy and approved by the University Conflict Review Committee. Consistent with national concerns articulated by the Office of Sciences and Technology Policy (OSTP) in the Executive Office of the President on September 16, 2019 and the October 10, 2019 Department of Defense letter to Academic Universities, UIC is strengthening our disclosure process to comply with escalating federal government oversight and reporting requirements. This process will enable us to respond to evolving requirements and protect our UIC research enterprise and academic staff.

Please review the revised RNUA Guidance to ensure that your disclosure is compliant with the University Policy on Conflict of Commitment and Interest (COCI) and submit your RNUA disclosure by going to START myDisclosures by Monday, November 11, 2019. Once you submit your disclosures via the online application, the electronic system will automatically route the disclosure to your unit executive officer(s). We appreciate your efforts in assuring the integrity of our research, service and teaching missions at UIC.

START myDisclosures: https://myresearch.uillinois.edu/myDisclosures/

RNUA Guidance is available at: https://go.uic.edu/coiRNUAGuidance

If you have any questions, please contact the Conflict of Interest Office at COI@uic.edu or Jacquelyn Jancius, COI Director, at jancius@uic.edu or (312) 996-4070 or Scott MacEwen, COI Coordinator, at smacewen@uic.edu or (312) 996-3642.

Thank you very much for participating in the disclosure process and ensuring that UIC complies with Illinois state law, federal regulations and our University statutes and policies.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Jacquelyn Jancius

jancius@uic.edu