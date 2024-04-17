Rising Star Award, Humanities, Arts, Design and Architecture: Adam Goodman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences 

As the United States grapples with the pressing issue of migrants crossing the southern border, understanding the historical context of migration is crucial. That’s where the research of Adam Goodman, UIC associate professor of Latin American and Latino studies and history, comes into play.

Adam Goodman. (Photo by Jenny Fontaine/University of Illinois Chicago)

Goodman has focused his research on migration history and policy, the country’s social movements, activism and Latino history.

“I chronicle the devastating human costs of punitive immigration policies and the bold efforts of people fighting to change those policies and redefine belonging in ways that transcend citizenship,” Goodman said.

At UIC for the last eight years, Goodman has taught, researched and written about racial and ethnic identity formation; borders; and recent U.S., Mexican and Central American history. His book, “The Deportation Machine: America’s Long History of Expelling Immigrants,” traces the U.S. government’s systematic use of “force, coercion, and fear to expel non-citizens from the country over the past 140 years.”

Jonathan Xavier Inda, professor and chair of Latin American and Latino studies at UIC, nominated Goodman for the award, saying he is considered an “influential scholar who has a remarkable level of academic and public visibility.

“Adam very much fits the description of a rising star,” Inda said. “He is a brilliant scholar, developing a national and international reputation as an original and leading researcher in the field of migration history and policy.”

Goodman also co-created #ImmigrationSyllabus, an online curriculum that collects readings and other media to provide historical context to contemporary debates over immigration reform, integration and citizenship. He said his belief that a more just and equitable world is possible motivates him to continue his research, as does his love of learning and discovery.

“There’s nothing quite like getting lost in the archives. I also enjoy meeting, interviewing, and getting to know interesting people who generously share their time and stories with me,” Goodman said. “My students and colleagues have been a source of inspiration ever since I arrived on campus.”

Read about other recipients of the 2023 Researcher, Scholar and Inventor of the Year awards this week on UIC today, with new profiles posted each day. On April 22, you’ll find coverage on UIC today from the awards ceremony.