Ritu Subramony named director of accreditation

Dear faculty, staff and students,

I am pleased to announce the close of a successful national search for the role of director of accreditation and welcome Ritu Subramony, PhD, who will begin Friday, July 1.

As the director of accreditation, Subramony will work closely with members of the Office of the Provost, reaccreditation working groups, and UIC colleges and departments to oversee and manage all aspects of the campuswide Higher Learning Commission reaccreditation process. In this capacity, she will also provide support for the various specialized accreditation processes at both the college and program levels.

Previously, Subramony served as the director of accreditation, assessment and evaluation at Northern Illinois University, additionally fulfilling the role of accreditation liaison officer to the HLC. She holds a Master of Science in higher education administration and policy from Northwestern University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in school psychology from Central Michigan University.

As an experienced higher education leader, Subramony has spearheaded institutional accreditation and assessment activities, designed and supported quality improvements, and helped create momentum for assessment and evaluation across academic divisions. Her experience in leading all facets of institutional accreditation with the HLC and providing support for over 20 disciplinary and specialized accreditations across seven colleges in her previous institution will help her collaborate with colleagues across the 16 colleges at UIC.

Dedicated to supporting institutional effectiveness and facilitating student equity and access, Subramony has a collaborative leadership style that will ensure a successful reaccreditation process with the HLC.

I would like to thank the search committee, chaired by Professor Saul Weiner, MD, for their dedication and excellent work throughout the interviewing and selection process.

Please join me in welcoming Director of Accreditation Ritu Subramony to UIC!

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Acting Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Nielsen

pniels2@uic.edu